Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL26 VIRUS-2NDLD VACCINE India approves Oxford's, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use New Delhi: India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. DEL63 VACCINE-LD REAX Vaccine approval hailed as decisive turning point in India's fight against pandemic; Leaders laud scientists, corona warriors New Delhi: The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a ''decisive turning point'' in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country that has been reeling from the impact of the virus for over 10 months.

DEL56 DEF-CDS-LD RAWAT Gen Rawat reviews India's military preparedness for 2nd day in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh New Delhi: At the end of his two-day visit to various forwards posts near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Sunday said he was satisfied with the ''high morale and motivation'' of the armed forces personnel who will ensure ''certain victory if challenged or given the opportunity'', according to the Army. DEL54 NCR-5THLD COLLAPSE 23 dead, 15 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground Ghaziabad (UP): Twenty-three people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 15 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.

DEL48 DL-FARMERS-2NDLD-PROTESTS Waterlogged tents, soaked blankets: Protesting farmers at borders brave cold conditions, downpour New Delhi: Waterlogged tents, soaked firewood and blankets, and cold conditions -- farmers camping at Delhi borders in protest against new farm laws had a difficult morning on Sunday due to overnight rains. DEL40 JK-PAK-TERROR-RECRUITMENT As security forces tighten noose, Pak-based terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J-K: Officials Srinagar: Pakistan's intelligence agency and terror groups are now carrying out recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir using applications in cyber and mobile space as direct physical interactions have become difficult due to the security forces' hawk-eyed vigil, officials said on Sunday. By Sumir Kaul DEL47 PRASAR-BHARATI-LD DIGITAL Prasar Bharati's digital channels record 100% digital growth in 2020; Pak second highest audience New Delhi: Digital channels of Prasar Bharati have registered more than 100 per cent growth in 2020, with Pakistan being the second highest digital audience for Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), the government said on Sunday.

DEL61 FARMERS-LD RAHUL Every farmer-labourer part of movement a 'satyagrahi', they will take back their rights: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared the ongoing farmers' protests against the three new Central agriculture-related laws with the Champaran agitation during the British rule, and said every farmer-labourer part of the current movement is a 'satyagrahi' and they will take their rights back. DEL62 FARMERS-TOMAR-TALKS On eve of talks with farmers, Tomar meets Rajnath to discuss govt strategy to end deadlock New Delhi: A day before the crucial seventh round of talks between the Centre and protesting farmer unions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and discussed the government strategy to resolve the current crisis at the earliest, sources said.

DEL50 PM-GANGULY PM Modi speaks to Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a ''mild'' heart attack, and enquired about his health. FOREIGN FGN21 PAK-MINERS-LDALL GUNMEN Terrorists in Pakistan abduct and kill 11 coal miners from minority Shia Hazara community Karachi: Terrorists in Pakistan on Sunday abducted and shot dead 11 coal miners from the Shia Hazara community after separating them from others in the restive Balochistan province, the police said, in the latest targeted attack on the minority communities in the country.

FGN19 PAK-LD TEMPLE 8 police officials suspended over attack on Hindu temple in Pakistan Peshawar: Eight police officials in Pakistan were suspended on Sunday for dereliction of duty after a Hindu temple was vandalised and set on fire by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province PTI SRY.