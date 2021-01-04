NMDC mine in Panna district will not be closed, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) mine in Panna district will not be closed, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday taking cognizance of public concern about the closure of Asia's only diamond mine. "The NMDC mine in Panna district will not be closed and all necessary aspects of keeping it functioning will be considered," assured the Chief Minister in a meeting.

Member of Parliament from Khajuraho and State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), VD Sharma along with Brijendra Pratap Singh Chauhan Member of Legislative Assembly from Panna held a meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence on Sunday evening. The Ministers told the CM that the mine plays an important role in the employment of people who live in the areas located nearby.

Area Director of Panna Tiger Reserve, Uttam Kumar Sharma has issued a letter to the general manager of the mine project directing the closure of the excavation work from January 1, 2021. (ANI)