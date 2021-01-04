Left Menu
Justice S Muralidhar takes oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Justice S Muralidhar took oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:58 IST
Justice S Muralidhar took oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Justice S Muralidhar took oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

"Congratulate Justice Dr S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Welcome him to Odisha and wish him a successful tenure," Patnaik tweeted. Leader of Opposition Pradeepta Nayak, Law Minister Pratap Jena, DGP Abhay and Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra were also present at the event.

Justice Muralidhar is the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. He succeeds his predecessor Justice Mohammad Rafiq, who has been transferred and appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (ANI)

