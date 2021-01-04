German health ministry examines delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot - document

German health ministry examines delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot - documentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:28 IST
The German health ministry is seeking advice on whether to delay administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.
The ministry is seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a 42-day maximum now foreseen, after a similar move by Britain, according to the one-page document.
