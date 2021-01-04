Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAT dismisses Shivinder Singh's plea against Sebi's loan recall order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has dismissed an appeal of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, against Sebis order asking Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to recall loans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:27 IST
SAT dismisses Shivinder Singh's plea against Sebi's loan recall order
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has dismissed an appeal of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, against Sebi's order asking Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to recall loans. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), through an interim order in March 2019, had asked Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to initiate steps to recall loans worth Rs 2,065 crore extended to Singh and several other entities.

Funds were diverted from the books of Religare Finvest for utilisation of promoters and promoter group entities of Religare Enterprises, as per the interim order. The direction came after the regulator received complaints alleging financial mismanagement and diversion of funds in Religare Finvest, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises.

A confirmatory order was passed in September 2019. Following Sebi's confirmatory order, Singh approached SAT. Dismissing his plea, SAT said Singh was a director and promoter in both the companies when the alleged diversion of funds took place.

Further, the tribunal said Singh's contention that he has nothing to do with diversion of funds cannot be accepted in principle at this stage. ''We are not inclined to interfere in the impugned orders at this belated stage. The appeal fails and is dismissed with a direction that the WTM (whole time member) will decide the matter within six months from the date the appellant (Singh) files his objection/reply to the show cause notice,'' the tribunal said in an order passed on December 24.

Singh's counsel had challenged Sebi's order arguing that the regulator's confirmatory order directing recalling of loans is illegal. The order, which is in nature of a disgorgement, cannot be passed at a stage when investigation initiated by Sebi is still under progress, the counsel argued.

It was contended that such an order, which has the element of finality, could only be passed after a complete inquiry. Singh also contended that he had no role in diversion of funds and accused other noticees of orchestrating the alleged diversion.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Talks between Centre, farmers' representatives to resume after lunch break

Another round of discussion between the Central government and farmers representatives will take place after the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday. The farmers representatives are demanding the government to repeal the three farm ...

Hopeful of India recording best-ever medal haul in Tokyo Olympics: Bindra

Indias only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is hopeful of the country recording its best-ever medal haul in the upcoming edition of the mega-event in Tokyo, saying each of the athlete can be counted as a realistic prospect....

Grant bail to UTPs who served half of max sentence for lessor offences:HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a PIL for releasing on bail those undertrial prisoners UTPs who have served more than half of the maximum sentence which would be awarded to them if convicted for the l...

Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach

Iran has resumed 20 uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021