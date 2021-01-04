Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine president lauds guards' courage in using unauthorised vaccine - spokesman

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has commended his security detail for their "loyalty and courage" in inoculating themselves with unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, his spokesman said on Monday, as some lawmakers called their actions illegal.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:10 IST
Philippine president lauds guards' courage in using unauthorised vaccine - spokesman
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has commended his security detail for their "loyalty and courage" in inoculating themselves with unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, his spokesman said on Monday, as some lawmakers called their actions illegal. The military detail broke no laws when they administered the COVID-19 vaccines to themselves, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve any coronavirus vaccines.

"The president is saluting the PSG for what they did. They risked their lives to protect our president," he told a media briefing, referring to the Presidential Security Group. "We thank you for your loyalty and courage," he said, quoting Duterte's remarks.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana last week called the PSG's move "justified" even as he said the vaccines they gave themselves as far back as September, without his knowledge, had been smuggled into the Philippines. The FDA has said any importation, distribution and sale of a COVID-19 vaccine is at present illegal and warned of potential dangers from using vaccines it has not approved.

It has said it was working with the Bureau of Customs to determine how the vaccines were brought into the country. Some senators are demanding answers and want the head of Duterte's guard to appear before an inquiry on the government's vaccination plan set for next week.

Senator Richard Gordon has said PSG chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante should consider resigning for violating the law. Durante last week said a handful of unit members used the vaccine "in good faith" because they could not afford to wait for regulatory approval, adding the president was only informed afterwards.

Durante did not name the vaccine used or say how it was obtained.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will appeal against UK judge decision to refuse Assange extradition

U.S. prosecutors have indicated they will appeal against a British judges ruling on Monday to bar the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, his lawyer said.Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said he would apply for bail for Assange on Wedn...

Have sought data of farmers registered on PM-Kisan portal

Indicating that her government was ready to implement PM-Kisan scheme in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she has asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union governmen...

Japanese government considers state of emergency for Tokyo area

The Japanese government said on Monday it was considering declaring a state of emergency in and around Tokyo as coronavirus cases climb, casting fresh doubt over whether it can push ahead with the summer Olympics and keep economic damage to...

Apollo launches North India's first state-of-the-art IVF Centre in Noida

Apollo Fertility, a part of the Apollo Health Lifestyle and Apollo Hospitals group, announced its expansion into Northern India with the establishment of its first, state-of-the-art standalone fertility centre in Noida bringing a ray of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021