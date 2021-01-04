C'garh woman kills husband, attempts suicide with 3 minor kids

Left Menu
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:52 IST
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with an axe and then jumped into a well with her three daughters on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela- Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day in Dongrapara area of Pendra, some 200 kilometres from state capital Raipur, and the woman and her minor children were rescued by people in the vicinity, said Pendra police station SHO Yuvraj Tiwari.

''Anurup Singh Paikra (35) was asleep in his home when his wife Vidya cut his throat with an axe, killing him instantly, and then jumped into a well nearby with her three daughters, all in the 1-4 age group. Locals rescued them and rushed the four to hospital,'' he said. ''The woman was taken into custody and has been charged with murder and attempt to murder. She is said to be mentally unstable. A probe covering all angles is on,'' the station house officer said.

