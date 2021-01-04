Left Menu
I-T dept questions Robert Vadra in benami assets case probe

Sources said the ED shared case documents of this probe along with that of possession of some alleged undisclosed assets abroad with the tax department for action under the anti-benami law that is enforced in the country by the latter.Everyone knows it is political vendetta.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:54 IST
The Income Tax department on Monday questioned Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in connection with its probe against him under the benami assets law, official sources said. Vadra, 52, said the action was aimed to ''digress'' from the ''real issues'' concerning the country like the farmers' agitation.

Sources said Vadra was asked to join the investigation at the tax authority's office in the national capital but as he cited COVID-19 restrictions, a team of officials visited his official premises in Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area. He was questioned for about eight hours and his statement was recorded as part of the proceedings related to the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, they said.

Sources added that the questioning was linked to the purchase of some land parcels by a firm linked to Vadra in Rajasthan's border town of Bikaner in which another central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, had filed a money laundering case in 2015. The ED has questioned Vadra in this case in the past and had attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of his firm Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (now LLP) in 2019. Sources said the ED shared case documents of this probe along with that of possession of some alleged undisclosed assets abroad with the tax department for action under the anti-benami law that is enforced in the country by the latter.

''Everyone knows it is (political vendetta). Whenever Priyanka (his wife Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) moves out for helping farmers...and other issues then whom will they (probe agencies) come to?'' Vadra said to reporters after the tax department team left. ''They will come to Robert Vadra. I don't want to go into political issues but they (government) are digressing from real issues...like the farmers issue,'' he said.

Vadra said he had ''nothing to hide and worry about'' and that the truth will prevail. ''Whatever questions or notices they have sent, we have answered those. They (probe agencies) are most welcome and I am ready to answer,'' he said.

When reporters asked him if the latest questioning pertains to proceedings under the anti-benami law, he said ''it was general and nothing related to that (benami).'' Vadra also told reporters that the latest queries of tax officials revolved around his activities over the last 5-7 years. The I-T department has also been probing Vadra on charges of alleged possession of some undisclosed assets in the UK.

The ED too is investigating these charges, under the anti-money laundering law, against the businessman. The ED has accused Vadra of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him and this transaction involves the role of absconding defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari. Bhandari has never joined the I-T or ED probe in this case and is stated to be based abroad.

