Student ends life after not being allowed to appear in exams over non-payment of fees
Updated: 04-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:09 IST
A Class 12 student allegedly ended her life by hanging herself on Monday after she was not allowed to appear in the examination by the school over non-payment of fees, police said. The student was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house in Neta Nagar locality of Baberu town here, Station House Officer, Baberu Kotwali, Bhaskar Misra said.
The father of the girl has given a complaint that she was not allowed to appear in the ongoing bi-annual examination by the school management and sent back home on Saturday because of non-payment of fees, following which she ended her life, Misra said. Investigation into the case is on, he said.
