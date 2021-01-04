Left Menu
Man gets 10-year jail for acid attack in J-K's Udhampur

The social stigma and the pain that a victim has to go through for not being accepted by the society cannot be neglected, the court said.Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Radyal village in Samba district, was convicted in the case related to acid attack on a shopkeeper Sohan Singh, his brother Dara Singh and another acquaintance Manohar Singh near Ashram Morh in Udhampur district on February 17, 2012, causing serious injuries to them.

Man gets 10-year jail for acid attack in J-K's Udhampur

In a trial lasting for eight years, a local court on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 in an acid throwing case in this district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, two other accused were acquitted in the case.

Udhampur Additional Sessions Judge S R Gandhi passed the judgment observing that the acid attack is one of the grave offences against the human body and it has irreversible consequences for the victim. “The victim is unable to lead a normal life and leave his house because of his disfigurement. The social stigma and the pain that a victim has to go through for not being accepted by the society cannot be neglected,” the court said.

Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Radyal village in Samba district, was convicted in the case related to acid attack on a shopkeeper Sohan Singh, his brother Dara Singh and another acquaintance Manohar Singh near Ashram Morh in Udhampur district on February 17, 2012, causing serious injuries to them. The court said in default of payment of fine, the convict would further undergo imprisonment for one year.

Kumar was arrested on February 23, 2012, and later released on bail on March 3, 2016. “The period of detention already undergone shall be set off from the sentence awarded to the convict,” the court said.

However, two other accused -- Arun Singh and Ganga Ram, both residents of Samba -- were acquitted as prosecution failed to prove case against them. The court directed for submitting a copy of the order to the Chairman of District Legal Service Authority, Udhampur, with the request to consider this case for compensation to the victims.

