JK govt seeks detailed report on development of border tourism in Jammu

We need to tap the potential that has remained untapped so far and enhance our facilities for the tourists at Suchetgarh and other places, the Advisor to the LG said.He issued these directions while chairing a meeting held with officers from the tourism department and the Border Security Force BSF for identification and development of certain locations for promotion of border tourism in Suchetgarh, Samba and other places.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:11 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for the development of tourism along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, officials said. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Baseer Ahmad Khan, has lined up a series of activities for the tourism department with a view to promote border tourism along the IB, they said. Khan has directed officers to identify certain locations along the IB that could be covered under the ambit of border tourism.

He has directed the tourism department to gear up efforts for development of border tourism, the officials said. Khan directed them to prepare a detailed project report after taking inputs from all stakeholders for the development of tourist spots in Suchetgarh, Baba Chamliyal and other areas in a time-bound manner. Khan said the report shall encompass all the facilities which would attract tourists.

He said Jammu region has tremendous border tourism potential as numerous scenic spots dot the landscape. ''We need to tap the potential that has remained untapped so far and enhance our facilities for the tourists at Suchetgarh and other places,'' the Advisor to the LG said.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting held with officers from the tourism department and the Border Security Force (BSF) for identification and development of certain locations for promotion of border tourism in Suchetgarh, Samba and other places. Khan said Suchetgarh, which is a border meeting post, should come up as a wonderful attraction for tourists. The other places of historical and cultural importance including Baba Chamliyal and Gharana Wetland would be included in tour circuits for promoting tourism in the Union Territory with the twin aim of boosting the economy of border dwellers besides increasing the footfall of tourists, he added.

He said that Gharana wetland in R S Pura will be developed for bird watching, as a lot of migratory birds visit there especially during winters, after obtaining permission from the wildlife department. Another point of major attraction for border tourism will be creating selfie points at the zero line that will be identified by the BSF and developed by the tourism department, he said. Khan said the inputs received from the BSF should be incorporated in the report. IG BSF, N S Jamwal, while speaking at the meeting, said Suchetgarh has vast potential to be developed as a vital tourist destination, adding that Baba Chamliyal in Samba along the IB holds a lot of potential for promoting religious tourism, the officials said.

