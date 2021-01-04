Left Menu
Transferred to Sikkim HC, Andhra HC Chief Justice JK Maheshwari given a send-off by full court

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was given a send-off by the full court on Monday. Justice Maheswari was transferred to the Sikkim High Court on December 31, 2020.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was given a send-off by the full court on Monday. Justice Maheswari was transferred to the Sikkim High Court on December 31, 2020. He is the first Chief Justice for Andhra Pradesh High Court to be transferred after bifurcation, stated an official release. Justice Maheswari thanked all the staff at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He recalled that he faced challenges in the new state of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation. He said that many cases were heard through video conferencing during the COVID pandemic.

The high court judges lauded the services of JK Maheswari as Chief Justice in Andhra Pradesh High Court. Registrar Judicial of the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that as many as 4,620 cases are resolved during Justice Maheshwari's tenure.

"Further, 2652 cases are resolved through Lok Adaalats, and 90,407 cases of various subordinate courts were also resolved. During lockdown in COVID pandemic, 1,26,084 cases were registered in video conference method and 18,933 of them were resolved," he added. (ANI)

