Man commits suicide after killing his girlfriend

A 26 year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before killing himself with the same gun in suburban Malad here on Monday night, a police officer said. As per the details available with the police, Rahul Yadav shot his girlfriend Nidhi Mishra dead in a building in the suburb before turning the gun on himself. Both of them died on the spot, he said.

Another police official said the deceased Mishra was not happy since her parents got her engaged with another man. ''Our investigation is at a preliminary stage. The mobile phones of the deceased were being analysed to identify the trigger behind the incident. We have an eye-witness too,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil told PTI.

A case has been registered at Bangur Nagar police station and further investigation is underway..