Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American sworn-in as Ohio senator

Niraj Antani has been sworn-in as Ohios senator, making him the first Indian-American to serve in the states Senate. Antani will serve a full four-year term.I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream. Antani formerly served as State Representative for the 42nd Ohio House District since 2014.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:24 IST
Indian-American sworn-in as Ohio senator

Niraj Antani has been sworn-in as Ohio's senator, making him the first Indian-American to serve in the state's Senate. Antani, 29, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, was sworn-in on Monday.

“I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a State Senator,” Antani said soon after being sworn-in. Antani will serve a full four-year term.

“I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream. In this uncertain economic and health time, we must diligently strive to enact policies for the benefit of all Ohioans,” Antani said. Antani formerly served as State Representative for the 42nd Ohio House District since 2014. He was the youngest serving member of the Ohio State House of Representatives.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021