UDF serves notice seeking removal of Assembly Speaker for his role in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition has moved a notice to the Legislative Assembly Secretary to table a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from his post in the wake of his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. The notice has been given by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA M Ummer under Article 179 (C) of the Constitution which deals with the removal of the speaker and Rule 65 of the Rules of Procedure and Administration of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. IUML is a key coalition partner in the UDF.

The resolution calls for the removal of Sreeramakrishnan from the post of Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly as "he failed in upholding the dignity and honour of his office with his alleged close association with gold smuggling accused". In the notice, the Manjeri MLA alleged that there are reports that the Speaker would be questioned by Customs in connection with alleged smuggling of dollars through the airport as per the statement given by the gold smuggling accused.

He also stated that Speaker had inaugurated the car workshop of gold smuggling accused being probed by NIA, thereby failing to uphold the dignity of the office. The Budget session of the Kerala Assembly is scheduled from January 8.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency, and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled through diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. (ANI)