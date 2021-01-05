Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

China Unicom said it planned to issue a statement later in the day. Representatives for China Mobile and China Telecom were not immediately available for comment. China's foreign ministry had called the planned delisting of the three companies "unwise" and denounced what it said were "random, arbitrary and uncertain" rules.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:07 IST
NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

The exchange said in a statement published on its website that it made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities." The NYSE said last week it would delist the three companies following the U.S. government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Hong Kong-listed shares in the three firms surged on the announcement, with China Unicom up 9%, while China Mobile and China Telecom each gained 7%. China Unicom said it planned to issue a statement later in the day. Representatives for China Mobile and China Telecom were not immediately available for comment.

China's foreign ministry had called the planned delisting of the three companies "unwise" and denounced what it said were "random, arbitrary and uncertain" rules.

Also Read: Taipei deploys ships, jets after passage of Chinese aircraft carrier through Taiwan Strait

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA tells teams that rules on mask-wearing will get tougher

The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games. That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released o...

Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided US defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf...

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021