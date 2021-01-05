Left Menu
26-year-old man dead, colleague injured in road accident near Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 26-year-old man died and his colleague was critically injured after their two-wheeler met with an accident near the Punjabi Bagh flyover in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, Kunal Sadana, a resident of Rani Bagh, and his colleague, Sukash Mandal, worked as salesmen at a garment shop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, they said.

The accident took place on Monday night, the police said. There are no witnesses, and it is being ascertained if the accident involved another vehicle, they added.

Mandal is undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition, a senior police officer said. ''We have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence), and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident whether the scooty was hit by some vehicle or got slipped accidently,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Family members of the deceased have been informed, the police said, adding that the body will be handed over after a post-mortem examination. Police are also looking for CCTV cameras and witnesses, if any, to ascertain the sequence of events.

