Teen strangled to death, 1 held

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the daughter of his colleague here, police said on Tuesday. The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in her house when her parents were not present on December 31, New Mandi police station incharge Yogesh Sharma said.

During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Govind Kumar, who worked with the girl's father in a paper mill, was outside the girl's house, following which he was arrested, the officer said. Kumar has confessed that when he came to the house, the girl was alone. The suspect strangled her to death when she resisted his attempt to rape her. Her body hanged in the house to show it a case of suicide, according to police.

A murder case has been registered, police added. PTI CORR HMB.