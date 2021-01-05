Left Menu
Teen strangled to death, 1 held

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in her house when her parents were not present on December 31, New Mandi police station incharge Yogesh Sharma said.During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Govind Kumar, who worked with the girls father in a paper mill, was outside the girls house, following which he was arrested, the officer said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the daughter of his colleague here, police said on Tuesday. The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in her house when her parents were not present on December 31, New Mandi police station incharge Yogesh Sharma said.

During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Govind Kumar, who worked with the girl's father in a paper mill, was outside the girl's house, following which he was arrested, the officer said. Kumar has confessed that when he came to the house, the girl was alone. The suspect strangled her to death when she resisted his attempt to rape her. Her body hanged in the house to show it a case of suicide, according to police.

A murder case has been registered, police added. PTI CORR HMB.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

