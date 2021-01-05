Iran says South Korea holding $7 bln Iran funds 'hostage'Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:43 IST
An Iranian government spokesman on Tuesday rejected allegations that Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel amounted to hostage-taking, and said was it was South Korea that was holding $7 billion of Iran's funds "hostage".
"We've become used to such allegations ... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea's government that is holding $7 billion which belongs to us hostage on baseless grounds," spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed live online.
