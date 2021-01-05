Left Menu
US Representative Khalilzad leaves for Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan tour

In Doha, Khalilzad will meet with two Afghan teams, encourage them, and offer US support to accelerate the peace process an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power-sharing as soon as possible.I return to Doha and the region with expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, Khalilzad said in a tweet on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is travelling to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan this week, as part of peace efforts in war-torn Afghanistan. In Doha, Khalilzad will meet with two Afghan teams, encourage them, and offer US support to accelerate the peace process — an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power-sharing as soon as possible.

''I return to Doha and the region with expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations,'' Khalilzad said in a tweet on Monday. In the region, Khalilzad will encourage Afghanistan's neighbours to support an end to the violence and a political settlement as soon as possible, the State Department said in a statement.

''Both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interest of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire," Khalilzad said. In Kabul, Khalilzad will meet with Afghan leaders and convey US support for the Afghan people and security forces.

"During this trip, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage projects and plans for expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development which will be aided by an Afghan peace agreement and will help sustain peace," the State Department said. "The current levels of violence, including targeted killings, is unacceptable. Those perpetuating the violence seek to undermine the peace process and the country's future. They do not reflect the will of the Afghan people, who yearn for peace," Khalilzad said.

