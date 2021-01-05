Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP, Bajrang Dal workers detained during protest over temple demolition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:10 IST
VHP, Bajrang Dal workers detained during protest over temple demolition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. The temple was demolished on Sunday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in accordance with court orders as part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk beautification plan.

The protesters, carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, took out a march from the Gauri Shankar Mandir to the site where the temple existed. They were stopped by police at a barricade. According to VHP spokesperson Mahendra Rawat, around 15-20 workers and leaders, including its Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, vice president Surendra Gupta, secretary Ravi and Bajrang Dal state convener Bharar Batra were detained during the protest.

A senior police official said 27 protesters who gathered near the Gauri Shankar temple on Tuesday were detained owing to COVID-19 guidelines. They were taken to a nearby police station and released later. These protesters belonged to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal outfits, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been deployed in the area, police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to scale up combat readiness to 'act at any second'

Chinese president, Xi Jinping on Monday ordered his countrys army to be ready to act at any second, stressing on full-time combat readiness. He urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions to ensure readiness at all ...

50 birds found dead in Rajasthan's Baran

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the nation, more than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate ADM Mohammad Abu Bakr said, More than 50 birds including cro...

NIA files charge sheet against 3 for trafficking fake Indian currency from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN procured from Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday. The supplementary charge sh...

67 died of drug abuse in Mizoram in 2020: Official

At least 67 people, including six women, have died due to substance abuse in Mizoram in 2020 with heroin being the main killer drug, an official said on Tuesday. The state had reported 55 drug-related fatalities in 2019.All the 67 people, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021