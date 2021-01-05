His body severed below waist after train hit, man dies following 14-hour battle for life

A 26-year-old man whose body got severed from waist downwards after a train ran over him died at a hospital here after battling for life for close to 14 hours, police said Tuesday. The man had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a train on the tracks behind Hathauda stadium early on Monday.

''He was brought to the trauma centre on Monday. A team of doctors was pressed into service, but he died at 11.50 pm on Monday," Government Medical College spokesperson Pooja Tripathi said Tuesday. She said the man, a taxi driver, was administered blood regularly but he could not survive. ''He died of shock,'' she said.

A resident of Hathorha village under Roza police station, the man had allegedly laid himself down on the tracks with the intention of killing himself, police said. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. Emergency medical officer Dr Mohammed Meraj had said Monday, Harshvardhan's body was severed below the hip joint. The driver of a goods train was apparently the first to come across the macabre site of the severed portion of Harshvardhan's body lying along the tracks. He had informed the police.