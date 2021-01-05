Left Menu
1,120 kg of 'bhang' seized from factory unit in UP's Fatehpur, absconding owner booked

A joint team of the police and excise officials recovered 1,120 kg of bhang from a closed factory in Aung police station area here and booked the owner, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:48 IST
A joint team of the police and excise officials recovered 1,120 kg of 'bhang' from a closed factory in Aung police station area here and booked the owner, police said on Tuesday. SHO of Aung police station Keshav Verma said one Khaliq has a factory in Chaudagra industrial area, which was lying closed for a long time.

Acting on a tip-off that 'bhang' has been stored there illegally, a joint team of the police and excise officials raided the factory on Monday and recovered 1,120 kg of 'bhang'. He added that on the complaint of Excise Inspector Lakshmishankar Bajpai, a case has been registered against the factory owner, who is absconding.

