'Govt doesn't care while people are unemployed': Brinda Karat slams Centre for spending crores on Central Vista project

Slamming the Centre for spending 20 thousand crores on the Central Vista project, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said the government "does not care" while people are "starving, and are unemployed".

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:59 IST
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Centre for spending 20 thousand crores on the Central Vista project, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said the government "does not care" while people are "starving, and are unemployed". This came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day gave a nod on the construction of the new Central Vista project in the national capital.

"They do not care about spending 20 thousand crores while people are starving, people are unemployed. And they are pushing this project, it is a shame. Some of the best architects, town planners, people working in Urban Development have said that the Central Vista project is totally wrong. They opposed the project on very solid ground but the government is insisting on it. Unfortunately, with all due respect to the Heritage committee and all the other committees, we have seen how the Modi government subverted every single institution," Karat told ANI. Former Rajya Sabha MP further said that they are "totally against" the project. She also criticized the government for not ensuring free food grains even as there are so many examples of hunger and malnutrition.

"This just shows the total insensitivity of this Modi government towards the needs of the people. The public wants food grains, they want jobs, they do not want huge 'placious' palace for government ministers. It is shocking," Karat added. The Supreme Court, in its judgement, also said that "we also call upon the Ministry of Environment to install smog towers in future projects, particularly in those cities where pollution is an issue." The heritage conservation Committee approval needed when construction work is to begin, the Apex Court said in its judgement and directed the project proponents to get approval from the heritage committee. (ANI)

