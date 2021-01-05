Three of family commit suicide in Punjab
The bodies of Jit Ram 80, his wife Channo Devi 78 and their daughter Yamuna Devi 42 were found on a bed in their house, they said.After not seeing them since Monday evening, the neighbours along with some villagers entered the house from the rooftop of an adjoining building, and found the bodies on Tuesday, police said.PTI | Nawanshahr | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:22 IST
Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Malpur Arkan village here, police said on Tuesday. The bodies of Jit Ram (80), his wife Channo Devi (78) and their daughter Yamuna Devi (42) were found on a bed in their house, they said.
After not seeing them since Monday evening, the neighbours along with some villagers entered the house from the rooftop of an adjoining building, and found the bodies on Tuesday, police said. According to villagers, the elderly couple had fixed the marriage of their daughter on January 10. But she did not want to get married as she wanted to serve her aged parents, they said.
Station House Officer (Sadar) Sarbjit Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna
- Station House
- Malpur Arkan
- Channo Devi
- Jit Ram
ALSO READ
16-member panel to be set up under Delhi LG for Yamuna floodplain conservation
Yamuna pollution: First of 11 constructed wetlands in South Biodiversity Park starts treating sewage
Yamuna pollution: Constructed wetlands near DND to treat 1,500 MLD sewage by mid-2021
Ammonia levels in Yamuna spike again; Chadha urges pollution control board to intervene
Yamuna pollution: Will consider moving court against Haryana govt, says DJB vice chairman Chadha