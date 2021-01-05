Left Menu
Three of family commit suicide in Punjab

PTI | Nawanshahr | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Malpur Arkan village here, police said on Tuesday. The bodies of Jit Ram (80), his wife Channo Devi (78) and their daughter Yamuna Devi (42) were found on a bed in their house, they said.

After not seeing them since Monday evening, the neighbours along with some villagers entered the house from the rooftop of an adjoining building, and found the bodies on Tuesday, police said. According to villagers, the elderly couple had fixed the marriage of their daughter on January 10. But she did not want to get married as she wanted to serve her aged parents, they said.

Station House Officer (Sadar) Sarbjit Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

