Five administrative blocks for BSF inaugurated along IB in Jammu

Five recently constructed administrative blocks were inaugurated by the BSF as part of its efforts to provide safe and comfortable living to its personnel serving along the International Border (IB) here, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Tuesday. The new administrative blocks were inaugurated by Inspector General of the BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal at various border outposts (BOPs) of R S Pura area of Jammu sector, the spokesperson said.

''These constructions are done to improve the living conditions of those BSF Jawans at the border who round the clock and throughout the year stay away from their families to maintain the sanctity of the borders,'' the IG BSF said. He said the BSF is fully committed to provide better living conditions to its troops deployed on the IB and enhance their satisfaction level.

The BSF, first line of defence and the world's largest border guarding force, has been at the forefront in keeping the border peaceful and maintain the sanctity of IB..