Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold-smuggling case: NIA files chargesheet against 20 accused

The main accused in the case had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.The probe against the absconding accused and others who had facilitated them is on, the NIA said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:52 IST
Kerala gold-smuggling case: NIA files chargesheet against 20 accused

The NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 people before a special court here on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in smuggling 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in a diplomatic baggage into Kerala, an official said. The accused, including Sarith P S and Swapna Prabha Suresh, have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

So far, 21 accused have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case, while eight are absconding. The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 last year from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin.

The NIA investigation revealed that the accused had knowingly conspired since June 2019, raised funds and smuggled around 167 kg of gold into the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of the UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. The main accused in the case had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The probe against the absconding accused and others who had facilitated them is on, the NIA said. The consignment was found camouflaged in a diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Less infectious variant of bird flu detected in Rajasthan's Kota, Baran districts

After bird flu was confirmed in samples of carcasses sent from Jhalawar, avian influenza subtype H5N8, which experts said is less infectious than H5N1 virus, has been detected in Rajasthans Kota and Baran districts. The state on Tuesday rep...

Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to global supply delays. Honda suspended output for a few days in December as some British ports struggled to cope with demand caused by ...

Crematorium roof collapse: NSA to be slapped against accused; NHRC seeks report within 4 weeks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act over the roof collapse in Ghaziabad that killed 24 people as the NHRC sought a report from the state government over the in...

Shashi Tharoor backs Kamal Haasan's idea to pay women for housework, Kangana opposes

Actor-politician Kamal Haasans backing for payment to homemakers in his party manifesto sparked a debate between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday with the former all for it and the latter declaring the two lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021