Aligarh civic body attaches AMU bank account over ‘non-payment’ of property tax

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation has seized the AMU’s State Bank of India account over the alleged non-payment of house tax worth Rs 14 crore by the university to the civic body. Faced with an emergency financial crisis, the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday described the civic authorities action as ham-handed, discriminatory and based on distorted facts. ''The issue of alleged non-payment of house tax is sub-judice and the corporation, in fact, owes Rs 9 crore to the varsity on account of unpaid electricity bills for operating its tube wells on the campus,'' AMU spokesman Professor Shafey Kidwai told PTI.

The AMU spokesperson also said the varsity has also written letters to the Union Minister of Education and the University Grants Commission to settle the issue of payment of property tax dues to the Aligarh Municipal Corporation. He further said the matter is sub-judice and the case is pending in the Allahabad High Court.

The Court of Small Causes is also hearing the AMU's plea, he added. The University has been paying house tax for residential areas and it got an exemption for the classrooms, laboratories and libraries from the Aligarh Nagar Palika.

In 2006, when Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Aligarh Municipal Corporation) came into existence, it reversed the decision and the University approached the high court challenging its decision and the case is still pending, said AMU officials. They also said the account seizure will also adversely affect JNMC's war against the COVID-19 pandemic and municipal authorities will be accountable for any delay in this national programme. When contacted Chief Tax Officer of Aligarh Municipal Corporation Vinay Rai said, ''This matter is pending for several years, and the AMU authorities had been given several opportunities to clear the dues.'' PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX