Police apprehend four drug peddlers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:42 IST
Police apprehended four drug peddlers from Railway Gate No 2 here and seized drugs from their possession, a release said on Tuesday. Based on secret information, police apprehended the four drug peddlers on Monday night and seized drugs kept in small containers by them, the Assam Police Headquarters release said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Panbazar police station against the four accused who during interrogation admitted keeping large quantity of drugs in their house. Further investigation is on.

