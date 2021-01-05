Hema-Bhambhani murders: Accused's tempo produced in court

The police on Tuesday produced before the court a tempo allegedly used in the murders of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani. The tempo, belonging to accused Vijay Rajbhar, who is absconding, was used for disposal of bodies after the murders in 2015 in suburban Kandivali, as per police.

A sessions court, presiding over the case, had directed the prosecution to produce photographs of the said tempo, which was in the custody of Ramadhar, accused Vijay's father. Hema's husband Chintan and three others were arrested for the murders that took place on December 11, 2015.