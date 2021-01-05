Left Menu
U.S. hits Iran with fresh sanctions in final weeks of Trump presidency -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:48 IST
U.S. hits Iran with fresh sanctions in final weeks of Trump presidency -Treasury website

The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting the steel sector on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department's website, continuing to increase pressure on Tehran in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

Washington blacklisted more than a dozen entities and one person, according to the website.

