Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU seeks up to 100 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine in new deal - sources

The European Union is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech over ordering up to 100 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, as European governments battle to speed up immunisations. Each recipient needs two doses of the vaccine. The sources said the EU is seeking to buy 50 or 100 million additional doses from the companies.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:31 IST
EU seeks up to 100 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine in new deal - sources

The European Union is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech over ordering up to 100 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, as European governments battle to speed up immunisations. The bloc, with a population of 450 million, has already ordered 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has taken up an option to buy another 100 million under a contract signed with the two companies in November. Each recipient needs two doses of the vaccine.

The sources said the EU is seeking to buy 50 or 100 million additional doses from the companies. The new doses could be delivered as soon as in the third quarter, two sources said. But one of the sources added that deliveries could also be made in the fourth quarter and would be at the same price per dose as agreed in the existing contract.

The EU agreed to pay 15.5 euros per dose in that contract, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. An European Commission spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday on numbers of possible orders. But on Monday he told a news conference the EU was trying to secure more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech in addition to the 300 million shots already booked

A Pfizer spokesman said he could not comment as discussions with governments are confidential. BioNTech did not want to comment.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4-year-old girl allegedly get bullet wound due to practice firing at PAC camp

A four-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood of a provincial armed constabulary firing practice range here on Tuesday allegedly suffered a gunshot wound during practice firing at the camp. The girls father Vijendra Singh of Bijauri vill...

NHL-League sells naming rights to four re-aligned divisions

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its four divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were o...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run done in Noida

The dry run for the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination was done at six places in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The mock drill for the vaccination was carried out at the Super Speciality Paediatric...

Sports News Roudup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002; Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Motor racing-Australian Grand Prix schedule under discussion -govt spokesmanAustralian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021