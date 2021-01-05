Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six held in interstate cyber hackers' gang bust in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six people from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hacking into a social media account of Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Punjab chief minister.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:13 IST
Six held in interstate cyber hackers' gang bust in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six people from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hacking into a social media account of Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Punjab chief minister. The police also recovered various ATM cards, cash, SIM cards and a POS (point of sale) machine from the accused, said Director-cum-ADGP Bureau of Investigation Arpit Shukla.

The accused had created a fake Facebook account on the name of the chief principal secretary to Amarinder Singh to defraud people by asking for money pretending to be him. The accused were identified as Narendra Singh, Gulaab Singh, Bhaag Singh and Raman, all residents of Rajasthan, while Dinesh and Rahul are from Madhya Pradesh.

One accused is still at large. The accused were also operating in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Shukla said the arrests would help in resolving similar cases and a host of other cyber-related crimes.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source o...

BBC to provide biggest education offering as England begins new lockdown

The BBC said on Tuesday it would be providing its biggest education offer in its history as England and Scotland entered new lockdowns, which will see most children out of school. On Monday, England said most students would have to learn re...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity approaches 2-1/2-year high; COVID-19 hitting supply chains

U.S. factory activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 2-12 years in December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pull demand away from services towards goods, though spiraling new infections are causing bottlenecks in supply...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021