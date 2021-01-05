Left Menu
Himachal Cabinet passes resolution to lift night curfew in 4 districts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to lift the night curfew imposed in four districts of the State viz. Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu and to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the State. It also decided to allow coaching classes in the State with 50 per cent capacity.

The Cabinet in its meeting today held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for approving two coronavirus vaccines last week. According to an official release, the Cabinet also congratulated Prime Minister Modi for being adjudged as the most popular leader worldwide for effective handling of Covid-19 pandemic in the country by American Data Firm Morning Consult in its recently held survey.

"On the request of the State Election Commission, the State Cabinet relaxed the condition of allowing not more than 50 persons in an indoor meeting, so that the Commission could undertake its election-related training programme effectively," the release said. In wake of the Covid-19 scenario in the State, the Cabinet decided that the makeshift hospitals at IGMC Shimla, CHC Nalagarh and Dr. Rajindra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda would be made functional by the outsourcing of Ward Sisters, Staff Nurses, DEOs and Class-IV for the time being.

The Cabinet advised the Department of Health and Department of Animal Husbandry to ensure adequate availability of medicines specific to this avian flu and PPE kits for staff. It also advised strict enforcement of restrictions on movement imposed by the Deputy Commissioner Kangra. (ANI)

