Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of UPSIDC chief engineer

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:29 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) chief engineer Arun Kumar Mishra who is accused of misappropriating public money. As per the allegations, Mishra had made paid more than Rs one crore from the government exchequer for construction of 4-5 km of road, while in reality no work was done

Rejecting his bail application, Justice Om Prakash observed, ''It is evident from the record that payment was made by the applicant from the government exchequer (public money) regarding construction of road for 4-5 kilometers, whereas no work was done.'' It was submitted on behalf of the applicant that he had not committed the present offence and further that in this matter FIR was lodged in the year 2012 and the applicant was not named in the FIR. After a gap of about eight years, he was arrested in the matter on October 26, 2020, it said.

