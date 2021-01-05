Left Menu
Pakistan's top generals review regional and domestic security situations: Army

During 238th Corps Commanders Conference, which was chaired by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the top generals also resolved to defeat terrorism as well as those abetting the acts of violence in the country.The participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army, the statement said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:48 IST
Pakistan's top military brass on Tuesday reviewed the regional and domestic security environment and discussed internal security as well as situation along borders, including the Line of Control, the army said. During 238th Corps Commanders’ Conference, which was chaired by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the top generals also resolved to defeat terrorism as well as those abetting the acts of violence in the country.

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army, the statement said. Gen Bajwa said that the ''highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power,'' it added.

The meeting especially discussed the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control, Working Boundary and Eastern Border. ''Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure,'' according to the statement.

The meeting paid special tribute to those killed and their families in the recent incidents of violence in Balochistan, including the killing of 11 Shia workers on Sunday. ''Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs,” the statement read..

