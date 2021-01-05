Try to keep kids away from mobile phone: UP Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday asked mothers to try to ensure that their children do not become fixated with mobile phones

“The children of the 21st century are very sensitive. Mothers, even when they are busy, should not make their children get involved in mobile phones because this has an adverse impact,'' a Raj Bhavan release said quoting the Governor

The Governor, who was in Varanasi to address Anganwadi workers during a training program there, asked mothers to promptly seek doctors’ help in case of any illness and not fall back on superstition or unscientific methods to treat them.