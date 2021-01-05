Left Menu
FIR against woman for forgery of Ratan Tata's car's number

Probe revealed that she had allegedly tampered with the original number plate because she wanted a number as per the rules of numerology.CCTV footage also showed various traffic rule violations by the cars driver which had been wrongly attributed to Tatas car, the police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:04 IST
A case was registered against a woman here on Tuesday for alleged forgery of the registration number of a car owned by industrialist Ratan Tata, the city police said. With the discovery of the forgery, electronic fine receipts or `e-challans' for traffic rule violation recorded against Tata's car have now been transferred in the woman's name, an official said.

The woman apparently tampered with the number of her car for numerological reasons, without realizing that the changed number was that of a car owned by Tata, he added. The traffic police had recently received a complaint about a car with a bogus number plate.

The car was tracked down with the help of CCTVs and police found that it was owned by the director of a private firm, a woman (name not disclosed). Probe revealed that she had allegedly tampered with the original number plate because she wanted a number as per the `rules' of numerology.

CCTV footage also showed various traffic rule violations by the car's driver which had been wrongly attributed to Tata's car, the police official said. A case was registered against the woman under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act, and further probe was on, he said.

