Parents of teen killed at new year party meet Mumbai top cop
The parents of a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on the ground floor of a building in Khar in Mumbai met police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday seeking justice. The girl was attending a new year party at her friends place when the incident happened.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:16 IST
The parents of a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on the ground floor of a building in Khar in Mumbai met police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday seeking justice. Following Janhavi Kukreja's death in the early hours of Friday, a murder case was registered against two of her friends, including a woman, both of whom were arrested.
Demanding that the case be fast-tracked, Kukreja's parents met Singh and Joint CP (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, officials said. The girl was attending a new year party at her friend's place when the incident happened.
