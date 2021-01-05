Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents of teen killed at new year party meet Mumbai top cop

The parents of a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on the ground floor of a building in Khar in Mumbai met police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday seeking justice. The girl was attending a new year party at her friends place when the incident happened.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:16 IST
Parents of teen killed at new year party meet Mumbai top cop

The parents of a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on the ground floor of a building in Khar in Mumbai met police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday seeking justice. Following Janhavi Kukreja's death in the early hours of Friday, a murder case was registered against two of her friends, including a woman, both of whom were arrested.

Demanding that the case be fast-tracked, Kukreja's parents met Singh and Joint CP (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, officials said. The girl was attending a new year party at her friend's place when the incident happened.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...

U.S. collects $7 mln in Iranian assets for victims of terrorism fund -Justice Dept

The U.S. government collected 7 million in Iranian assets for victims of state-sponsored terrorism, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.The money was the U.S. share of a civil forfeiture that targeted attempts to violate sanctions on Ira...

Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,30,690 as 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,887, a health department official said. The state also registered recovery of 27...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021