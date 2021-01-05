Parents of teen killed at new year party meet Mumbai top cop

The parents of a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on the ground floor of a building in Khar in Mumbai met police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday seeking justice. Following Janhavi Kukreja's death in the early hours of Friday, a murder case was registered against two of her friends, including a woman, both of whom were arrested.

Demanding that the case be fast-tracked, Kukreja's parents met Singh and Joint CP (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, officials said. The girl was attending a new year party at her friend's place when the incident happened.