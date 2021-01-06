Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican authorities rapped for detaining migrant trafficking victim

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mexican authorities violated the rights of a Venezuelan sex trafficking victim by detaining her without support, the country's human rights watchdog said, urging the government to offer compensation and do more to identify trafficked migrants. The National Migration Institute (INM) failed to identify that the woman had been trafficked, inform her of her rights, or provide specialized care in a detention center in July 2018, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) said late on Monday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-01-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 02:32 IST
Mexican authorities rapped for detaining migrant trafficking victim
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican authorities violated the rights of a Venezuelan sex trafficking victim by detaining her without support, the country's human rights watchdog said, urging the government to offer compensation and do more to identify trafficked migrants.

The National Migration Institute (INM) failed to identify that the woman had been trafficked, inform her of her rights, or provide specialized care in a detention center in July 2018, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) said late on Monday. Mexico's refugee agency COMAR was aware the woman - who had applied for asylum - had been trafficked but did not coordinate with INM to provide her with support, according to the watchdog.

Migrant trafficking victims are entitled to apply for a temporary humanitarian visitors card to remain in Mexico, said a lawyer involved in the case, rather than be detained and at risk of deportation. "INM staff were negligent in their obligation to detect and identify her (the woman in the case) as a victim," the CNDH said in its recommendation, which is not legally binding.

INM and COMAR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Venezuelan woman - who has not been named - was held for almost a month in a Mexico City migrant detention center despite having been identified by a judge as a trafficking victim, said Ximena Suarez, a lawyer with non-profit Sin Fronteras IAP.

"It caused serious injuries to her physical and psychological wellbeing," Suarez said. "We know of other cases of people who are going through the exact same thing, and simply because they are foreigners, it seems as if they don't have rights," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

The rights watchdog said INM and COMAR should cover the costs of the victim's psychological treatment and legal costs, and provide compensation for having violated her rights. The INM should also change its protocols to ensure it details measures to identify trafficked migrants held in detention centers, according to the CNDH.

Mexico is an origin, transit and destination country for trafficking - from domestic workers in servitude to young men forced to work for drug cartels that also exploit women for sex. The CNDH has previously said there may be between 50,000 and 500,000 trafficking victims in Mexico, but researchers say a reliable estimate is hard to pin down with solid data lacking.

Last year, the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed that the INM had misreported the number of migrant victims of trafficking and smuggling it identified. The true figure was found to be 167, not 601 as initially stated by the INM. The INM said at the time there had been an "imprecision".

Advocates have long said that a lack of reliable data was hindering efforts to help victims and stop the crime in Mexico.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury's Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSEs decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the m...

World Bank sees growth flagging in Bolsonaro's 'broke' Brazil

Brazils economy is likely to grow 3 in 2021 and less next year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as stimulus fades and the country struggles to recover output lost in the pandemic.The World Banks forecast for Brazils 2021 gross domestic prod...

Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise

As the holiday season winds down, Colombia is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections that has prompted several cities to impose curfews and stay at home measures that had not been implemented for months. In the capital city of ...

Venezuela Socialist Party and opposition seat rival parliaments after disputed vote

Venezuelas ruling Socialist Party on Tuesday inaugurated a parliament controlled by allies of President Nicolas Maduro, while the opposition seated a rival committee of legislators in a virtual session, following disputed elections on Dec. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021