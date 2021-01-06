Telangana reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 417 new COVID-19 cases, 472 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, informed the State Health Department. The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,88,410 including 2,81,872 discharges and 1,556 deaths.

The active cases currently stand at 4,982 in Telangana. The state's recovery rate stands at 97.73 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

As many as 43,318 samples were tested yesterday and 2,748 patients are under home or institutional isolation. Meanwhile, India has reported 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,74,932, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday. (ANI)