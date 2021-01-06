China supports Hong Kong authorities in fulfilling duties

China said on Wednesday it supports Hong Kong authorities in the fulfilment of their duties after Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in a swoop on pro-democracy activists.

Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms according to the law are not affected, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000 national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the Chinese-ruled city's opposition camp.