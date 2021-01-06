Left Menu
Development News Edition

China supports Hong Kong authorities in fulfilling duties

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:00 IST
China supports Hong Kong authorities in fulfilling duties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China said on Wednesday it supports Hong Kong authorities in the fulfilment of their duties after Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in a swoop on pro-democracy activists.

Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms according to the law are not affected, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000 national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the Chinese-ruled city's opposition camp.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Services activity, new business expand at slower rates in Dec: IHS Markit

Indias service sector continued to recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19 induced contractions seen through most of 2020 with output and new business rising for the third straight month in December, according to the latest IHS M...

India is looking at post COVID cooperation with Sri Lanka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says in Colombo.

India is looking at post COVID cooperation with Sri Lanka External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says in Colombo....

Sourav Ganguly stable, to be discharged on Thursday

BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, is now stable and will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, an official at the facility where he is admitted said. The...

Ind vs Aus: 'Gutted' to leave the team, Rahul wishes squad luck for last 2 Tests

India batsman KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia on Tuesday, wished the squad luck for the remaining two games and said he is gutted to leave the side. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote Gutted to be leavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021