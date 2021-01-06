China supports Hong Kong authorities in fulfilling duties

China supports Hong Kong authorities in fulfilling dutiesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:00 IST
China said on Wednesday it supports Hong Kong authorities in the fulfilment of their duties after Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in a swoop on pro-democracy activists.
Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms according to the law are not affected, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.
Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000 national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the Chinese-ruled city's opposition camp.
