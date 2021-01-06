Amit Shah to visit Mizoram on Jan 9-10
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram between January 9-10, government sources said here on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:02 IST
Recently, Shah visited Imphal to lay the foundation stones for several multipurpose projects.
The BJP formed a government in Manipur for the first time in 2017, having constituted a coalition with the National People's Party, Naga People's Front and the Lok Janshakti Party, with Singh sworn as the Chief Minister on March 15. (ANI)
