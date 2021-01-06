Left Menu
UP shoe shopkeeper taken into police custody for selling shoe with caste name

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name "Thakur" etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:42 IST
A man holding a shoe with the 'Thakur' name etched on it (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name "Thakur" etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released. "We had received information that one Nasir sells shoes with the caste names etched on the soles of the shoes like 'Thakur'," said Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bulandshahr.

He further said, Police have removed Section 153A from the FIR. "Based on that input a case has been registered at Gulawati Police Station, the shopkeeper was taken into police custody and was later released. Further action will be taken," he added.

"He was selling shoes on a roadside stall. The complaint now only has Section 504 and 506 of IPC," said Srivastava. (ANI)

