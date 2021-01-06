Left Menu
Mumbai Mayor Pednekar gets death threats, files case

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a complaint on New Year's Eve against an unknown person for threatening her life.

06-01-2021
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar received death threats on December 22, 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a complaint on New Year's Eve against an unknown person for threatening her life. The case has been registered in the Azad Maidan Police station over death threats given to the Mayor.

She had received a call by an anonymous person on December 22, 2020, who threatened to kill her. She informed her nearby police station and a case was filed on December 31, 2020. The police investigation is underway. (ANI)

