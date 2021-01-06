Mumbai Mayor Pednekar gets death threats, files case
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a complaint on New Year's Eve against an unknown person for threatening her life.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:25 IST
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a complaint on New Year's Eve against an unknown person for threatening her life. The case has been registered in the Azad Maidan Police station over death threats given to the Mayor.
She had received a call by an anonymous person on December 22, 2020, who threatened to kill her. She informed her nearby police station and a case was filed on December 31, 2020. The police investigation is underway. (ANI)
