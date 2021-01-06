Three booked for hunting deer: Police

Three men have been booked allegedly for hunting swamp deer in a forested area under Balabehat police station of Lalitpur district, police said on Wednesday. The booked accused were identified as Kadorilal, Ghasiram and Chuncha Sahriya.

They were booked on a complaint of Forest Department officials, who had recovered a slain deer's head besides 30 kg of meat and various weapons used to kill the deer form a makeshift hut belonging to the trio in the jungle area, Balabehat police station's SHO Krishnapal Saroj said. The case against the trio was under Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

As the forest officials raided their hut, the trio fled the spot, leaving deer meat and other things behind, the SHO said. A hunt has been launched to nab the culprits, he added.