Police bust six-member gang of robbers

A six-member gang of robbers has been busted in the city and ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh have been seized from them, police said on Wednesday. A month ago, the robbers had entered a house in the absence of the family members and decamped with the valuables, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the house-owner, a police team was formed and it arrested the gang in a car near here on December 23. After interrogation, the police came to know the robbers were habitual offenders who had carried out various crimes in the city.

Police seized 455.14 grams of gold and 1,495 gms of silver ornaments from them.