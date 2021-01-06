Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourer held for killing man after quarrel in Mumbai

Mumbai police have arrested a 25- year-old labourer for allegedly killing a man after an argument as the latter suspected the accused of having an affair with his wife, an official saidon Wednesday. After consuming liquor, both had an argument over the issue, following which the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and slit the victims throat, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:36 IST
Labourer held for killing man after quarrel in Mumbai

Mumbai police have arrested a 25- year-old labourer for allegedly killing a man after an argument as the latter suspected the accused of having an affair with his wife, an official saidon Wednesday. The 35-year-old victim was found dead with his throat slit on Marve Road in Malvani area here on Tuesday morning.

An offence of murder was subsequently registered at Malvani police station, the official said. During a probe into the case, it came to light that the victim had come to the spot with another person, who stayed at Kharodi village in Malvani.

The police then launched a search and apprehended the 25-year-old labourer, based on suspicion. The official said during questioning, the labourer told the police he and the victim were residents of the same area, and alleged that the deceased used to abuse and beat him regularly.

The accused also claimed that the victim suspected him of having an affair with his wife, he said. On Monday night, the accused and the victim went together to the spot. After consuming liquor, both had an argument over the issue, following which the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and slit the victim's throat, the official said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith is a caged lion ready to burst out: Moody

Steve Smith is a caged lion ready to burst out, said former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody on Wednesday, backing the star batsman to come good in the third Test against India after struggling in the first two games. Smith, considered one o...

India will always be a 'dependable partner and reliable friend' of Sri Lanka: Jaishankar

Assuring that India will always be a dependable partner and reliable friend of Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the country is open to strengthening its relationship with Colombo on the basis of mutual tru...

Ducati says will come out with 12 new BSVI-compliant motorcycles this year

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday unveiled its expansion plans in the domestic market, saying it will come out with as many as 12 motorcycles including new and BSVI-compliant models this year. The new offering will include all-new...

Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable to discuss the role of Higher Purpose in Business

KOCHI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a New World Order where the new generation displays strong inclinations towards brands with a stand, where employees stick to empathetic organisations and investors prefer ESG compliant companies,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021