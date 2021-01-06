Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Christian members urge police to register case against VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

The VHP leader alleged that the outfit was indulging in religious conversion through allurement.SP Anand had told PTI on Tuesday, After the registration of three cases on religious conversion in the district, instructions have been issued to police stations to keep themselves aware of prayer meetings in their jurisdictions, and act strictly when they are completely sure that conversion is taking place in the garb of prayer. Anand said a watch should be kept on people who indulge in religious conversion and action taken when there is complete evidence..

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:23 IST
UP: Christian members urge police to register case against VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

Members of the Christian community on Wednesday met the district police chief here seeking the registration of a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who had allegedly barged into a prayer meeting earlier this week. In the petition submitted to Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand, the community members alleged that 20 people, including VHP office bearer Shyam Mishra, barged into the meeting, beat up women, indulged in indecent acts and also looted the place.

The Christian community members had come from different districts of the state. Police here had booked five people on Sunday for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert people to Christianity.

SP Anand said the matter is being probed and action will be initiated based on the facts that emerge in the investigation. The complaint lodged by the Christian community will also be probed, he said. On Tuesday, Anand did not specify the Christian prayer meetings and also referred to two other cases in which the accused are Muslims.

He said local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi and his workers handed over to police the five people who were part of a prayer meeting organised by a Christian outfit called 'Swarg ka Shubh Samachar'. The VHP leader alleged that the outfit was indulging in religious conversion through allurement.

SP Anand had told PTI on Tuesday, ''After the registration of three cases on religious conversion in the district, instructions have been issued to police stations to keep themselves aware of prayer meetings in their jurisdictions, and act strictly when they are completely sure that conversion is taking place in the garb of prayer.'' Anand said a watch should be kept on people who indulge in religious conversion and action taken when there is complete evidence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PE deals jump 108 pc to USD 33.8 bn in 2020: Report

Close to USD 18 billion that Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail mopped up from a slew of private equity transactions in 2020 has pushed up the money inflows through this route by 108 per cent to USD 33.8 billion, according to an industry repo...

Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3

Small and mid-sized private sector banks have reported a healthy deposit growth in the third quarter, even as they have struggled to grow their loan books, as per exchange filings by three lenders. Despite interest rates being the lowest in...

Slow vaccine rollout stokes tensions among EU states

Frustration over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sparked tensions within the European Union, echoing disarray within the bloc at the beginning of the pandemic over sharing of protective medical equipment and the closure of borders...

Congress ropes in CMs, senior leaders to coordinate, manage party's campaign in poll-bound states

By Siddharth Sharma Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior observers for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in four states and one Union Territory, which will go to poll this year.Congres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021