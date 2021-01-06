Left Menu
Development News Edition

Land dispute:Ex-AP minister held over kidnapping of

The group with one of them wearing police uniform entered the house with fake search warrants and identity cards, and confined the trio in a hall for interrogation while other family members were confined to a room, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters.After a relative, who had been to a neighbours house returned and opened the door, the other family members noticed in the CCTV that the persons took their kin away in three separate vehicles.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:48 IST
Land dispute:Ex-AP minister held over kidnapping of

former shuttler, 2 brothers (Eds: updating with details on arrest of former AP minister) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a former badminton player and his two brothers from here over a land dispute, police said. A group of around 15 people posing as Income Tax sleuths entered the house of PraveenRao, a former national badminton player, at Bowenpally on Tuesday night on the pretext of conducting raid and abducted Praveen and his brothers, sources said.

They took them to a farmhouse but later left them at Narsingi after police intensified search to locate them. The group with one of them wearing police uniform entered the house with fake search warrants and identity cards, and confined the trio in a hall for interrogation while other family members were confined to a room, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters.

After a relative, who had been to a neighbour's house returned and opened the door, the other family members noticed in the CCTV that the persons took their kin away in three separate vehicles. The family also realised that the persons were not government officials and they hadkidnapped the trio, the Commissioner said.

The family members alerted police and suspected the involvement of their relative A V Subba Reddy, besides Bhuma Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargava Ram and their henchmen and attributed the reason for the kidnapping to be a land dispute, police said. More than 15 police teams were sent in various directions to trace the brothers and Telangana Police were also in touch with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, Kumar said.

Police carried out CCTV footage analysis and identified the vehicles in which the three brothers were taken away. Due to police presence and checking on all roads leading to inter-state borders the abductors thought it was not possible to escapeand released the three siblings at Narsingi around 3.30 am before fleeing, police said.

After the brothers switched on their phones, police located them through tower location, contacted and shifted them to their house. Meanwhile, Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested from her residence at Kukatpally here and she is in police custody, the Hyderabad police chief said.

Efforts were on nab the others involved in the case who are absconding. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused including Bhuma Akhila Priya, her husband and others allegedly planned, conspired, executed the kidnappingfollowing a dispute over a land located at Hafeezpet here.

Akhila Priya served as a Tourism minister in the Telugu Desam government in Andhra Pradesh.PTI VVKBN WELCOME VVKBN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab shunts SHO who lodged attempt to murder case after cow dung protest, charge withdrawn

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred an SHO for lodging an attempt to murder case against farm law protesters who had allegedly dumped cow dung at a BJP leaders house and also ordered withdrawal of the charge. Chief Minister Amari...

PE deals jump 108 pc to USD 33.8 bn in 2020: Report

Close to USD 18 billion that Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail mopped up from a slew of private equity transactions in 2020 has pushed up the money inflows through this route by 108 per cent to USD 33.8 billion, according to an industry repo...

Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3

Small and mid-sized private sector banks have reported a healthy deposit growth in the third quarter, even as they have struggled to grow their loan books, as per exchange filings by three lenders. Despite interest rates being the lowest in...

Slow vaccine rollout stokes tensions among EU states

Frustration over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sparked tensions within the European Union, echoing disarray within the bloc at the beginning of the pandemic over sharing of protective medical equipment and the closure of borders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021